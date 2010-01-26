Build Your Brand, Build Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
gunelius.jpg
Your brand is a promise to your customers--simple as that. This morning at this year's Growth 2.0 Conference in Miami, Susan Gunelius told a packed room how to create an image and identity that resonate and inspire people to buy into your brand.

Gunelius first stressed what a brand is NOT:

  • a logo
  • a slogan
  • an advertisment
  • a company
The small-business branding author and president and CEO of KeySplash Creative, Inc. said a brand sets consumer expectations. Yet, a brand must also then meet those consumer expectations. Brands that don't meet those expectations will soon fail--anyone remember the ShamWOW?

Gunelius offered several specific action steps and to-do lists through every stage of branding that she guarantees will lead you with the right brand persona.

So what are the three steps to branding?

  1. Consistency
  2. Persistence
  3. Restraints

Gunelius also stressed the importance of social media marketing for small businesses. "Social media offers the single largest opportunity for entrepreneurs right now," Gunelius says. Let your consumers take control."

She suggests you take the Brand Perception Snap Shot quiz now:

  • What five words do you use to describe your brand today?
  • What five words do your customers use to describe your business today?
  • What five words do you WANT your customers to use to describe your brand?

After answering these questions, sit down and figure out where the gaps lie--that's where you need to change.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market