Build Your Brand, Build Your Business
Gunelius first stressed what a brand is NOT:
- a logo
- a slogan
- an advertisment
- a company
Gunelius offered several specific action steps and to-do lists through every stage of branding that she guarantees will lead you with the right brand persona.
So what are the three steps to branding?
- Consistency
- Persistence
- Restraints
Gunelius also stressed the importance of social media marketing for small businesses. "Social media offers the single largest opportunity for entrepreneurs right now," Gunelius says. Let your consumers take control."
She suggests you take the Brand Perception Snap Shot quiz now:
- What five words do you use to describe your brand today?
- What five words do your customers use to describe your business today?
- What five words do you WANT your customers to use to describe your brand?
After answering these questions, sit down and figure out where the gaps lie--that's where you need to change.