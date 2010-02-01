Homepreneur Winners Keep Growing Despite Downturn

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
home-business-growth.jpgHome-based businesses have been steadily earning more respect from the business world for the powerhouse businesses many are building from their back bedrooms. In the past week, CityMax.com announced winners of its Homepreneur of the Year contest. These are home-based e-commerce business owners who've seen rapid growth straight through the downturn. If you need a little inspiration, here are their stories:

Contest winner Marco Barberini quit his gas-jockey job in 2007 to focus on his home-based Web business, OvernightPetTags.com. Barberini told CityMax the site now grosses upwards of $8,000 a month and needs 10 hours a week or less of his time. He found a way to make and ship pet-tags cheaper than the competition, and now his goal is to make sure every pet in America has a tag. His advice: "Most people give up too quickly. Just make sure it's going to be something that's in demand and do it."

One runner-up should inspire any retirees who need to get back to earning income due to the downturn and a shrunken retirement nest egg. Retired couple Michael and Mary Ferrari of Palm Desert created UnusualThreads.com to sell fashions worn by celebrities as a hobby. The site quickly grew to $25,000 in monthly revenue. The couple only work on the site part-time, and still have time to take several cruises each year.

Got a homepreneur success tip for others? Leave them below.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market