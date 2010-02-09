Google Buzz for Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
google-buzz.jpgGoogle Buzz: A social networking tool that allows Gmail users to share updates, photos, videos, links and more instantaneously online and on Android phones and the iPhone--made its debut today. By the end of the weekend, Google says all 175 million or so of its Gmail account holders will have access to the new service.

Already, just hours after its release, a number of pundits and media outlets are suggesting Google Buzz will compete with Twitter and Facebook, ultimately resulting in a third major player in the tweet/status update arena.

Early indications seem to suggest that the new service--which appears to be optimized for the mobile web--will be very useful for businesses that engage in linking their geographic locations to instant messages. Still, because Google Buzz is so tightly integrated with Gmail, the barrier to entry--if you want to use it, you have to be a Gmail subscriber--might be too high for a large enough number of users to gather and create a bonafide third player in the social networking landscape.

Traditionally, e-mail-linked social sharing tools like Google Buzz have failed to impress. Microsoft and Yahoo! both claim to play in the same space, but really, is anyone reading this blog entry actually using Yahoo! Updates or Microsoft's aggregation of Facebook, Twitter, and Flickr via Hotmail more so than they use Facebook.com or Twitter.com or a web/desktop-based reader like Hootsuite or Seesmic?

One Google Buzz feature businesses might appreciate is that updates can be sent as private or public messages to large groups of people. To be fair though, Facebook offers the same option via creating and sending a status update to a List of Facebook members only.

For social media savvy businesses, only time will tell if it makes sense to use Google Buzz instead of or in addition to Facebook or Twitter for communicating and engaging with customers. If you have any thoughts about Google Buzz that you'd like to share with other business owners and entrepreneurs, please weigh in by leaving a comment below.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market