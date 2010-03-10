Wednesday Web Resources: Free tools for your business

wed-web-resource-3-10.jpgHonestly, has there ever been a better time to be an entrepreneur? I can remember when trying to start a business was a costly undertaking. The newfangled laser copier I bought when I started my first business--script-typing--cost $1,200, if you can imagine.

Now, they about give them away if you join a bank. This week for Wednesday Web Resources, I'm chockablock with free online tools for getting your business up and rolling. Just starting up your business and need to get your books in order? Over at Outright, you can organize your finances with a free, simple online bookkeeping system.

Ever wondered how hip social-media types can put a picture of some tweet they liked into one of their blog posts? Maybe they're usingÃ‚Â Jing, a tool that lets you snap a picture of your screen, record video that's onscreen, and easily share it. They've got a free version.Ã‚Â 

For targeting your advertising to the right customers, theÃ‚Â Geoscape Intelligence SystemÃ‚Â has come out with a "freemium" version of their tool for targeting specific consumer groups. I can sure remember when this kind of data used to cost a fortune. As with most free-level tools, there's no doubt way more sophistication in the paid version of the tool...but probably enough here to give a startup a big leg up.

Finally, have you decided to start a company blog, but found it tough to get in the mood to write? VisitÃ‚Â Ommwriter, which presents relaxing music and meditative images to help you get focused.

