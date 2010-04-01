Finding Your Business's Recession-Era Growth Opportunity

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
opportunity.jpgOpportunity abounds in a recession, especially if you have the vision to see what others don't, or the money to buy when others are selling. Think of Warren Buffett buying the railroads.

This type of opportunity in adversity can also be found at the medium- and small-business level. So today I ask -- Have you spotted your recession-era opportunity?

As companies bite the dust, new opportunities are born for the entrepreneurs who survive. A great recent example is Systemax, which in the last two years spent $44 million to buy the name rights and customer lists for two once-great, now-dead brand names, CompUSA and Circuit City.

The high-stakes gamble is paying off. Systemax is opening CompUSA stores again with updated features for the digital age, and is thinking about doing the same for Circuit City, which is operating online. The company reports most customers are unaware the companies have changed hands -- they just come in because it's a name they know.

Think about the stores in your market or your industry that have busted. Did any of them have a loyal following? Could you pick up that ball and start it rolling again?

It's a business graveyard out there...maybe there are some choice bones you could pick up at a bargain price and leverage to create new growth opportunities for your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market