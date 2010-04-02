Four For Friday for Entrepreneurs - Do You Have a Use for the iPad?

business-questions.jpg

Q1: iPad: April 3rd marks the debut of the iPad, Apple's new tablet computer. What uses does your business have for the iPad or devices like it, and will you be buying one or more within the next couple of months?

Q2: craigslist: As you may have read in Entrepreneur's recent article, it's been 15 years since Craig Newmark started craigslist as an online arts and events list. Does your company use craigslist? Why or why not?

Q3: First Quarter Results: For companies whose fiscal year follows the calendar (i.e., January through December), the first quarter is now behind us. How did your company perform during the first quarter of 2010?

Q4: Homeshoring: The Vermont Teddy Bear Company, J. Crew and JetBlue all homeshore (the transfer of service industry employment from offices to home-based employees with appropriate equipment). Does your company now, or is it considering, homeshoring? Why or why not?

