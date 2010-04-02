Proposed SBA Rule to Open Up Federal Contracts for WBOs

April 2, 2010 min read

What federal contracting opportunities mean for women-owned businesses

What the proposed rule is meant to redress

Approaches to getting certified as a women-owned business

Other goals of the Obama administration for women-owned businesses

Hot off the press! The SBA has proposed a rule that (if passed) could open up federal contracting opportunities for women-owned businesses in dozens of industry categories. Listen in as I interview Ana Harvey, director of the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership . We cover:

Commenting on the proposed rule is open to the public until May 3, so if you want to weigh in, now's your time at regulations.gov. (Type the keywords "Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program"; should be the first entry in the list.)

Listen in!!

You'll also hear our references to NAICS industry codes and WBENC. Here are relevant sites so you can learn more:



