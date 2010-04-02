Proposed SBA Rule to Open Up Federal Contracts for WBOs

ana-harvery-lg.jpg Hot off the press!  The SBA has proposed a rule that (if passed) could open up federal contracting opportunities for women-owned businesses in dozens of industry categories. Listen in as I interview Ana Harvey, director of the SBA's Office of Women's Business Ownership. We cover:

  • What federal contracting opportunities mean for women-owned businesses
  • What the proposed rule is meant to redress
  • Approaches to getting certified as a women-owned business
  • Other goals of the Obama administration for women-owned businesses

Commenting on the proposed rule is open to the public until May 3, so if you want to weigh in, now's your time at regulations.gov. (Type the keywords "Women-Owned Small Business Federal Contract Program"; should be the first entry in the list.)

Listen in!! 

You'll also hear our references to NAICS industry codes and WBENC. Here are relevant sites so you can learn more:


