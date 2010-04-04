Revisiting the E-Myth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
emyth.jpgThe problem with most small-business owners, Michael Gerber famously wrote in his book, The E-Myth, is that they're technicians, not managers. In other words, they can bake a great cake but couldn't run a bakery if their lives depended on it.

Turns out that cake-baking (or plumbing, hair styling or bookkeeping) is a good skill to have these days.

With most small businesses stuck in neutral because of sluggish sales and scant access to credit, many business owners are rolling up their sleeves and doing the jobs they paid other people to do before the recession hit two years ago. Not only does this drive more dollars to the bottom line, but it also reduces the burden of payroll taxes, health insurance and worker's comp and lets the owners deal directly with the customers who hired them for their technical skills in the first place.

While I haven't seen any statistics to back this up, I can tell you from what I'm seeing at my own small-business consulting firm that most of my clients with technical skills are using them to keep their businesses afloat. Whether it's the software developer who's writing his own code, the chocolatier who's filling her own gift baskets or the landscaper who's mowing his own lawns, these business owners aren't hiring employees to do the job. Instead, they're picking up the slack themselves and banking the money they earn until they're convinced that the economy is headed in the right direction again.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting that you abandon the American Dream of starting a business, hiring someone to replace you, and spending the rest of your life relaxing on a beach with a mojito, What I am saying is that a small business run by a guy who knows how to bake his own cakes has a better chance of survival than a company run by a CEO who wouldn't know a croissant if he bit into one.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market