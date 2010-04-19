Alley Trumps Valley in VC Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
vc-money-silicon-alley.jpgIn the perennial horse race between Silicon Alley and Silicon Valley, New York-area companies have pulled ahead by a nose.

While Northern California's tech community still receives the lion's share of venture funding, Big Apple startups raised $566 million in the first quarter, up 18.9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2009 and 32 percent over Q1 of last year, according to a report released last week by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association. Seventy-five New York City companies got funded in the first quarter, up 13.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2009 and 11.9 percent year-over-year.

Although Silicon Valley still dwarfs New York in terms of dollars and deals--202 California companies raised $1.5 billion in venture funding in Q1, VC funding in The Valley dropped 21.4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2009, and deal volume declined by 24.6 percent. More than half of the venture dollars raised by New York-area companies went to software, financial services and biotech, with a resurgent stock market sparking renewed interest in the financial services sector. Five financial services companies raised $98.5 million in funding while 10 biotech firms received a total of $81.9 million.

"It may not be an especially robust market, but I think it's going to be improved," Bill Wiberg, a general partner at Advanced Technology Ventures, told Crain's New York Business. "With that comes optimism, and optimism is a key ingredient of new investment activity."

Among the winners: Pierpont Securities, a Stamford, Conn.-based financial services company ($85 million); 1010data Inc., a Manhattan-based software company ($35 million); Yodle, an online marketing company ($10 million); and social networking service FourSquare Labs Inc. ($10 million).

While expansion-stage companies raised more money than startups, the uptick in VC funding in New York is good news for clients like ours at Axxess that are out there shopping business plans to friends, relatives and angel investors. If even a handful of these VC-backed ventures hits pay dirt this year, there will be plenty more capital in the pipeline to turn today's wannabes into tomorrow's superstars.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market