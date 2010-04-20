Website Legal Audits
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Because your company's website is continually in flux, regularly responsive to the changes in your business, it's constantly at risk of contracting "legal bacteria." How can you make sure that your website is a model of "good legal health"?
Well, as technology attorney Mark Grossman would say, you'd want to be sure you go through a solid website audit. In his article, "Website Legal Audits," he covers some of the more common snags that can place you at a greater risk for lawsuits. They include:
• Doing business overseas
• Information accuracy
• Using other people's copyrighted or trademarked materials
• Not having a "web wrap" agreement that clarifies your terms of use.