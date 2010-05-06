Basic Training: Vendors Who Want to Bind Your Heirs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
responsible-debt.jpgIt's bad enough that the fine print in agreements often comes in microscopic font.  But what if your vendors want your heirs to be responsible for your debts?

Q:  I want to sell my product online. One of the credit card processors has in their contract a paragraph for me to sign an acknowledgment which will bind my heirs, administrators or representatives, payment upon my demise of any outstanding debts, etc. Is there a particular insurance that I should look into covering such credit card processors' contractual obligations? Also is there any comparative spreadsheet for credit card processors' requirements? They promise you the world until you're ready to sign but won't let you see the end contract up front . . . all that fine print which you almost have to give away your first born.?

A: Credit card processors are, not surprisingly, very concerned about getting paid given that so many of their clients are brand-new businesses without track records. But you are wise to want to know what you're getting into before you sign on the dotted line. Often, entrepreneurs (or, rather, their estates) will apply life insurance proceeds to handle outstanding debts (both business and personal) upon their death. Although I have not conducted a comparison of credit card processors myself, a Google search for "online merchant account comparison chart" may help steer you in the right direction. If you find a company whose rates look promising, their website may have links to their terms and conditions (look for links on the bottom of the webpage in tiny type called "legal agreements" or words to that effect).

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market