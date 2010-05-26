Busy? Cash-Strapped? Try Free, Small-Business Speed Coaching

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
speed-coaching.jpgWhat if you could get your small-business questions answered on the fly, for free? It turns out you can -- at the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) touring Speed Coaching events.

SCORE has teamed with American Express OPEN to offer this touring networking and business-resource information event, which started in 2007. You can meet other business folks, take workshops on marketing and finance, or hear success stories and get inspired.

This year, the speed coaching tour has already held events in cities including Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and Tampa. Coming up, the tour hits Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Tampa, L.A., Charlotte, Boston, D.C., St. Louis, Minneapolis and New York City on a schedule that runs from July through November.

Don't live near one of the speed coaching sites? You can take the same workshops online, too, through the Web site of the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market