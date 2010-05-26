Busy? Cash-Strapped? Try Free, Small-Business Speed Coaching
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.What if you could get your small-business questions answered on the fly, for free? It turns out you can -- at the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) touring Speed Coaching events.
SCORE has teamed with American Express OPEN to offer this touring networking and business-resource information event, which started in 2007. You can meet other business folks, take workshops on marketing and finance, or hear success stories and get inspired.
This year, the speed coaching tour has already held events in cities including Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and Tampa. Coming up, the tour hits Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Tampa, L.A., Charlotte, Boston, D.C., St. Louis, Minneapolis and New York City on a schedule that runs from July through November.
Don't live near one of the speed coaching sites? You can take the same workshops online, too, through the Web site of the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).