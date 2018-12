Venture-Capital Fundraising: Which Sectors are Up, Down in '10

June 10, 2010 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The figures for venture-capital funding for the first quarter of this year are in, and it's a mixed bag. Some sectors are seeing funding increase while others are losing ground. Interestingly, the two biggest sectors didn't gain any ground, while traditionally less-funded industries moved ahead.A recent report from VC-database firm VentureDeal shows who came out on top. Telecom/wireless/mobile/communications -- This sector was up 166 percent to $614 million in the first quarter, after generally being in a slump last year. Most of the money went to wireless -- duh! -- which shot up 247 percent and got $441 million. The big deal was AirCell's $176 million round was up in both number of companies funded -- a 55 percent rise -- and amount of capital provided, which shot up 210 percent. No surprise VCs are taking more chances here, with the billions in federal stimulus funding pumping into this sector.Alternative energy -- including solar, wind power and biofuels -- shot up 485 percent and got $579 million, the vast majority of the $719 million the whole sector saw. Most of the investments were in companies based in California and Oregon. Big deals included geothermal company Vulcan Power, which got $108 million from Denham Capital.Funding declined 26 percent in this field, but it still got a big chunk of dollars -- $1.4 billion. The lion's share went to medical-device companies. : This sector stayed flat at $1.8 billion in funding. So no gains, but it's still the most-funded sector in the VC game. Big deals included review-site Yelp scoring $100 million