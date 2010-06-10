Venture-Capital Fundraising: Which Sectors are Up, Down in '10

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
vc-4.jpgThe figures for venture-capital funding for the first quarter of this year are in, and it's a mixed bag. Some sectors are seeing funding increase while others are losing ground. Interestingly, the two biggest sectors didn't gain any ground, while traditionally less-funded industries moved ahead.

A recent report from VC-database firm VentureDeal shows who came out on top.

Winners: 

Telecom/wireless/mobile/communications -- This sector was up 166 percent to $614 million in the first quarter, after generally being in a slump last year. Most of the money went to wireless -- duh! -- which shot up 247 percent and got $441 million. The big deal was AirCell's $176 million round.

Alternative energy/Clean Tech/Energy/Environment was up in both number of companies funded -- a 55 percent rise -- and amount of capital provided, which shot up 210 percent. No surprise VCs are taking more chances here, with the billions in federal stimulus funding pumping into this sector. 

Alternative energy -- including solar, wind power and biofuels -- shot up 485 percent and got $579 million, the vast majority of the $719 million the whole sector saw. Most of the investments were in companies based in California and Oregon. Big deals included geothermal company Vulcan Power, which got $108 million from Denham Capital.

Losers:

Bioech/pharma/medical devices: Funding declined 26 percent in this field, but it still got a big chunk of dollars -- $1.4 billion. The lion's share went to medical-device companies.

Internet/digital media/eCommerce/software: This sector stayed flat at $1.8 billion in funding. So no gains, but it's still the most-funded sector in the VC game. Big deals included review-site Yelp scoring $100 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market