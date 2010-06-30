What's Missing From 'Social Media Day'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

social-media-day.jpgJust 22 days ago, on the 8th of June, the minds over at Mashable.com decided we needed Social Media Day, a special day on the Gregorian calendar celebrating social dialogue and the tools and platforms enabling the "revolution" (Mashable's word, not mine). And they decided that day would be today. While I'm all for raising awareness of social media, it seems to me that the vast majority of businesses would be better off celebrating Social Media Strategy Day.

As Tac Anderson of Waggener Edstrom points out in The 3 Types of Social Media Strategy, what's missing from most social media strategy is the actual strategy part. That's a bingo! In my experience, far too many companies launch themselves into the web's socially enabled ecosystem with nary a clue as to how their efforts relate to business strategy and ultimately, the bottom line.



We all know of businesses that have a Facebook Business Page or Twitter account, give it the old college try for the first month or so, and by day 90--when they've either become sidetracked by other areas of the business or don't see a social media-related impact on the bottom line--throw their hands up in the air and arrogantly proclaim that social media marketing doesn't work.

Well, duh. If you don't have a business-aligned strategy to guide your efforts in the first place, social media marketing isn't going to work for your business. In fact, according to the folks at Digital Brand Expressions, nearly 60 percent of businesses today don't have a strategic media communications plan to guide their social media efforts. With numbers like those, it's no wonder so many company blogs, Facebook business pages and business-related Twitter accounts either sit dormant for weeks on end, or contain little more than ill-advised advertisements or "deal of the day" posts.

If your business has a social media presence and you operate without a business-aligned social media strategy, you're going in through a series of heavily trafficked and fast closing "out" doors . . . wearing a blindfold. Do yourself a favor (and not just because today is supposedly Social Media Day), address exactly how word-of-mouth, social media, and social networking relates to your businesses top line goals. Decide who or what department in the organization "owns" the effort (versus who serves as a "vendor"). And then determine how all of this shows up in your communications strategy. In the meantime, save the celebrations until you've worked out and adopted a viable social media strategy (and, in case you're wondering, "my strategy is to have no strategy," doesn't count).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market