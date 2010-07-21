New Study Shows Single-Location Restaurant Owners' Tough Reality

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
location-restaurant-business-owners-tough-reality.jpgSometimes it seems like every celebrity and unemployed professional in America sees opening a restaurant as their natural second act. But a new study of single-location restaurants shows the brutal realities of this extremely competitive niche. 

To sum up: It isn't easy being a mom-and-pop restaurant owner. Single-location owners have just weathered three consecutive years of declining average revenue -- down 1.8 percent in 2007, 2.5 percent in 2008 and 3 percent last year. This year, IBISWorld is forecasting, things will finally tick up again about 3 percent. Which of course, still leaves operators down nearly 5 percent from where they were in 2006.

The sector has shed more than 5,000 restaurants since 2006, sinking to 197,000 last year. Another study, from The NPD Group, showed the industry lost 5,200 restaurants just in the past year. The loss was almost evenly split between quick-serve and sit-down restaurants.

Despite the presence of Red Lobster and Chili's restaurants on what seems to be every mall corner in America, mom-and-pop restaurants still have a big share of the restaurant market -- more than 62 percent, IBISWorld reports. On the dark side, the industry is considered basically mature -- there's not a lot of room for more restaurants in the marketplace. The average annual growth rate at established restaurants is less than 3 percent.

The typical one-location restaurant brings in less than a half-million dollars a year. Successful operators, IBISWorld says, make the grade mostly because many owners save on labor by putting in a ton of hours themselves.

Other factors IBISWorld found made restaurant owners successful:

  • Good access to skilled hourly-rate workers and ability to staff as needed for peak times
  • Use of new technology to lower labor costs
  • Attractively presented product
  • An accessible location near the eatery's target audience
  • Sharp cost-control in ordering, and in pricing the menu
  • Ability to adjust to new regulations quickly
  • A "commercial focus" on meeting customers needs and creating good word of mouth

Whew! Still want to open a restaurant? Leave a comment and let us know what you think about single-location restaurants' future.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market