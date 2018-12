Coming Soon: Social Media Conferences

July 29, 2010 min read

BlogHer Conference

BlogWell Chicago

Social media is on the fast track to becoming the core outlet for corporate communications, marketing, public relations and customer service. If your business is not involved in social media via venues including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, the good news is that it's not too late to start. Even better news is that conferences, including the ones listed below, are available in major cities across the U.S. and Europe designed specifically to get you up and running--and fine-tune your efforts if your business is already social-media savvy.While reading books and articles about social media is a great way to pick up the detailed information and guidance you need, social media conferences expose you to more topics, opportunities and cutting edge technology. Perhaps most importantly, social media conferences bring you into contact with the people who are most passionate about it and you learn in an environment of shared interests and collaboration.Don't miss out. Make a commitment to attend at least one social media conference this year. Better yet, register today.For more information, visit the BlogHer Conference website For more information, visit the BlogWell Chicago website Apply the coupon code "ENTSENTME" for 20% off registration!