Coming Soon: Social Media Conferences

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Social media is on the fast track to becoming the core outlet for corporate communications, marketing, public relations and customer service. If your business is not involved in social media via venues including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube, the good news is that it's not too late to start. Even better news is that conferences, including the ones listed below, are available in major cities across the U.S. and Europe designed specifically to get you up and running--and fine-tune your efforts if your business is already social-media savvy.
While reading books and articles about social media is a great way to pick up the detailed information and guidance you need, social media conferences expose you to more topics, opportunities and cutting edge technology. Perhaps most importantly, social media conferences bring you into contact with the people who are most passionate about it and you learn in an environment of shared interests and collaboration.
Don't miss out. Make a commitment to attend at least one social media conference this year. Better yet, register today.
August 6-7, 2010 | New York City, New York
BlogHer Conference
For more information, visit the BlogHer Conference website
August 11, 2010 | Chicago, Illinois
BlogWell Chicago
For more information, visit the BlogWell Chicago website
Note: Apply the coupon code "ENTSENTME" for 20% off registration!
August 11-12, 2010 | Houston, Texas
Social Media for CEOs Boot Camp
For more information, visit the Social Media for CEOs Boot Camp website
August 16, 2010 | Charlotte, North Carolina
Social Fresh Charlotte
For more information, visit the Social Fresh Charlotte website
August 17, 2010 | San Francisco, California
Online Marketing Summit
For more information, visit the Online Marketing Summit website
August 26-27, 2010 | Windsor, Connecticut
Social Media for Financial Services
For more information, visit the Social Media for Financial Services website
September 9-11, 2010 | Denver, Colorado
BlogPaws
For more information, visit the BlogPaws website
September 14-17, 2010 | Paris, France
Social Media & Networking Conference
For more information, visit the Social Media & Networking Conference website
September 15-16, 2010 | Chicago, Illinois
iStrategy
For more information, visit the iStrategy website
September 15-17, 2010 | Dallas, Texas
Social Media Optimization Summit
For more information, visit the Social Media Optimization Summit website
September 23, 2010 | Atlanta, Georgia
Lift Social Commerce Summit
For more information, visit the Lift Social Commerce Summit website
Note: Apply the coupon code "ENT2010" for 10% off registration!
September 22-23, 2010 | Suntec, Singapore
Social Media World Forum Asia
For more information, visit the Social Media World Forum Asia website
September 27-29, 2010 | Miami Beach, Florida
Performance Marketing Expo
For more information, visit the Performance Marketing Expo website
September 29, 2010 | Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Coastal Social
For more information, visit the Coastal Social website
September 27-30, 2010 | New York City, New York
Web 2.0 Expo
For more information, visit the Web 2.0 Expo website
October 14-16, 2010 | Las Vegas, Nevada
BlogWorld & New Media Expo
For more information, visit the BlogWorld & New Media Expo website
October 20-21, 2010 | Baltimore, Maryland
Power of eMarketing Conference and Expo
For more information, visit the Power of eMarketing Conference and Expo website
October 22-23, 2010 | Petaluma, California
Social Biz World 2010
For more information, visit the Social Biz World 2010 website
October 26, 2010 | San Jose, California
SocialTech 2010
For more information, visit the SocialTech 2010 website
November 2, 2010 | Rochester, New York
BizBuzz Rochester
For more information, visit the BizBuzz Rochester website
November 2, 2010 | Hartford, Connecticut
BizBuzz Hartford For more information, visit the BizBuzz Hartford website
November 8-9, 2010 | Irvine, California
Cool Social Gravity Summit - Orange County
For more information, visit the Cool Social Gravity Summit website
December 8-10, 2010 | Reno, Nevada
SM@RT Conference
For more information, visit the SM@RT Conference website
While this list doesn't include every single social conference taking place between now and December, it does highlight a few that you and your team should consider attending. If your event or an event you're attending is not included in this list, please feel free to leave some basic event info by commenting below.