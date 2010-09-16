How the New Twitter Can Help You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Twitter has announced that it will start rolling out a new interface in the coming days. The updated version will include photo and video sharing capabilities integrated directly into users' streams. Though the facelift does give the 160 million-member micro-blogging site a more sophisticated look, not much is likely to really change for many users.

Twitter.com is actually far behind loads of other Twitter developers who have been creating multimedia-sharing Twitter apps for a quite a while. The only difference now is that many of those third-party apps, like TwitPic, Twitgoo and TwitVid, will now be accessible directly through Twitter.com--making the site feel a bit more like Facebook.



So, how will the new Twitter affect the way you connect with your customers on online? You won't have to worry about downloading so many extras to do the things your follower-base has likely already come to expect. The new features essentially may make other Twitter desktop clients--such as TweetDeck and Seesmic Desktop 2--irrelevant. 

It will likely be easier to engage and interact with your customer base on Twitter with so many more information-sharing options available at your finger tips.

Also, multimedia really can be crucial these days when developing brand awareness through social media. So Twitter's new partnerships with Dailybooth, DeviantArt, Etsy, Flickr, Justin.TV, Kickstarter, Kiva, Photozou, Plixi, USTREAM, Vimeo, Yfrog, and YouTube may also help you to attract and retain more followers. 

What do you think about the changes to Twitter? How do you think they'll affect your business? 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market