Is it Time for Businesses to Raise Prices, or Cut Them?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
As holiday shopping season nears, retailers are thinking about their pricing strategy. Will it be a season of deep discounts, or of subtle price increases? Observers are of two minds.

Theory one: Deflation fears + rising commodity prices = rising prices. Prices have been stagnant for so long, some economists fear deflation -- the cycle of price declines that can imperil our whole standard of living. 

When companies can't get as much for their goods or services, it means those companies can't pay their workers as much, so they have less income to spend. This in turn drives more companies to lower prices to what customers can afford, and cut their salaries, and so on. Consumer prices have been flat for a long time, which makes some worry that they will start to spiral down.

Meanwhile, prices for some raw materials have been going up -- think gold, currently at historic highs. Or coffee. Add it all up and something's got to give.

Some big retailers are ready to take the plunge and raise prices a bit. Starbucks, Jones Apparel, Phillips-Van Heusen and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. are among the companies looking to raise prices a bit in the coming months, a recent Wall Street Journal article noted.

Theory two: Interminable crummy economy demands price cuts. In the other camp are trendwatchers who believe the persistent downturn has permanently changed America's consumer mindset, and now all many shoppers want are bargains. Consulting firm Kantar Retail recently told CNBC retailers will need to get their "promo mojo" working to succeed this holiday season. 

What's your pricing theory for the rest of 2010 -- can you raise prices now, or will your store have the big red "sale" signs out? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market