Resource Roundup: Funding for Veterans
min readFor Veterans Day, here's a rundown of small-business funding resources for veterans.
Patriot Express Pilot Loan Up to $500,000, guaranteed up to 85 percent by the Small Business Association. Interest rates are the lowest available through the SBA -- 2.25 to 4.75 percentage points over prime -- and since it's an express loan, you'll find out within a day whether you're approved.
For: Veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and military spouses looking to start or expand a business
Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan A loan of up to $2 million to help your business survive when you or an employee is called up for active duty. You have a year to apply after discharge or release from active duty.
For: Any business
Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative (VetFran) Ten to 20 percent off initial franchising fees at 385 companies, including Mail Boxes Etc., Dunkin' Donuts and Gold's Gyms
For: Aspiring entrepreneurs who'd prefer a business model with a proven track record
