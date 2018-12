Resource Roundup: Funding for Veterans

November 11, 2010 min read

For Veterans Day, here's a rundown of small-business funding resources for veterans Up to $500,000, guaranteed up to 85 percent by the Small Business Association. Interest rates are the lowest available through the SBA -- 2.25 to 4.75 percentage points over prime -- and since it's an express loan, you'll find out within a day whether you're approved.Veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and military spouses looking to start or expand a businessA loan of up to $2 million to help your business survive when you or an employee is called up for active duty. You have a year to apply after discharge or release from active duty.Any businessTen to 20 percent off initial franchising fees at 385 companies, including Mail Boxes Etc., Dunkin' Donuts and Gold's GymsAspiring entrepreneurs who'd prefer a business model with a proven track record