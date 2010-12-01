How to Get Startup Help That's Actually Helpful

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
startup-help-thats-helpful.jpgWhen you start a business, you need help. Often, you need help fast, or you're going to close your doors.

That sense of urgency often leads entrepreneurs to jump on any type of assistance that's offered. But it can be worth taking a little time to find exactly the right kind of help for your business. First off, let's talk venture capital. Most entrepreneurs would be extremely grateful if any VC firm at all would decide to take a stake in their company. But it turns out that jumping on just any old funding train may lead your company onto a side rail, instead of chugging it straight to success.

A study from University of Indiana professor Xuan Tian found entrepreneurs who found venture partners farther away than 25 miles ended up raising smaller amounts. The probable cause -- the far-off venture funders didn't provide as much day-to-day assistance for growing the business. The funders also didn't get as fired up about the companies with less in-person exposure to the business, so they wrote smaller checks.

If your company is outside the big VC centers of Silicon Valley, New York and Massachusetts, this may require some creativity. But there is venture money to be found in many smaller cities, too, if you look for it.

Next, let's take a look at business incubators. Again, many startups would give anything to land the free office space, services, and support an incubator would give them. But rather than any old incubator, it might be smarter to find a niche incubator that specializes in your industry.

It's a coming trend, for an incubator to focus on a single industry. An example is Sparkseed, a two-year-old San Francisco incubator that takes only startups tackling social or environmental problems. 

The National Business Incubation Association estimates only 5 percent of incubators currently have a niche focus. But it makes sense -- the incubator advisors can offer much more relevant and useful assistance, since they have industry-specific knowledge. 

Where have you found the best help for your business? Was it located nearby, or from experts in your industry? Tell us about your experience.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market