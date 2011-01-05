Which Federal Regulations Burden Your Business Most?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Every entrepreneur who wanted Republicans to regain power in Congress, take note: Your moment has come.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) is on the war path to cut federal red tape -- and he wants your input.Issa, who now heads the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent letters to more than 150 businesses, trade organizations, and industry think tanks asking for their feedback on which regulations are hurting jobs and causing the most problems. Who got the letter? The Web site Politico reports recipients included Bayer, Toyota, Duke Energy, the National Association of Manufacturers, and National Petrochemical & Refiners Association.

The focus appears not to be a review of all of government regulation, but instead looking at what recent laws passed by the Obama administration might now be undone. The nonprofit news agency ProPublica reports in fiscal year 2010, federal agencies created 43 major new rules. For example, petroleum groups identified new EPA rules on greenhouse gases as a big burden.

Issa's stated purpose is to find ways to remove burdens that are stifling job creation. Or is it really a campaign to negate the Obama agenda and pacify the Republican party's big-business backers? Depends on whom you ask.

One troubling thing about the anti-regulation campaign is that the participants in the dialogue all seem to be mega-businesses, or groups that represent big business. Maybe Issa needs to hear a bit from small businesses, too. Just because you didn't get a letter, doesn't mean you can't drop him a line.

For small businesses, often there are bigger regulatory burdens at the state or local level. But it sounds like federal regulatory tinkering is what's on the menu.

What do you think is the most burdensome federal regulation? Leave a comment and let us know what you'd change.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market