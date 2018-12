The Blockbuster Retail Holiday Season of 2010 - Fluke, or Trend?

January 19, 2011 min read

There was a lot of nervousness going into the holiday season. Would shoppers finally come out and spend? The answer turned out to be a big "yes."Cautious forecasts such as the 3.3 percent predicted by the National Retail Federation were blown out by the reality -- retail sales were nearly 6 percent higher in December than in December 2009.The question is, was that a blip on the retail radar, or is the recovery finally arriving for retailers? I'll give you an anecdotal report that explains why I think it's the start of something big.I live on a small island with only 25,000 in population, which means restaurants are always struggling to stay in business. We just don't have quite enough residents for many eateries to stay afloat.Yet I took my family out to the new Japanese restaurant recently on a weekday night -- and we couldn't get in, because they were completely booked. I mean, jammed to the walls!Another recent evening, we tried the new Northwest/locally sourced/organic dining emporium. They also were booked up.Finally, this week, we tried a long-established waterfront bar and grill. It'll be a half-hour for a table, we were told.Three sold-out restaurants in a row, all on weeknights? I've never seen the like in 15 years of living here.My gut says: Things are turning around. There's a rule in retail that consumers can only sit on their wallets so long before clothes look worn, appliances break, and pent-up demand for new products starts driving consumption again.I think that point has arrived.There is a body of more measured, national evidence for the idea that the holidays were merely a bright spot in what might continue to be a gloomy retail picture.For instance, the Conference Board's confidence index remains low, and declined in December.Also, consumers' savings continue to shrink . That could trigger another round of budget-cutting at kitchen tables across America.So shoppers may have just gone in for a burst of retail therapy to brighten their winter days, and a crash could be ahead.Leave a comment and let us know.