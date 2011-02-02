How to Score an NFL 'Emerging Business' Contract for Super Bowl XLVI

February 2, 2011 min read

Want to get in on the Super Bowl action? If you're a women or minority-owned business, now could be your chance.

You can start making plans for Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis in 2012. The Super Bowl XLVI Indianapolis Host Committee is holding an NFL Emerging Business Program workshop Feb. 22.

For inspiration, consider some of the contracts from this year's Emerging Business Program in Texas, reported in the Star-Telegram.

-- City Pig BBQ, a year-old restaurant in Forth Worth, is serving 4,000 servings of pulled pork and cole slaw at Sunday's NFL Tailgate VIP party.

-- Delectable Delights Catering, a small Arlington company will also be there with 2,000 pieces of sweet potato pecan cheesecake.

-- MEB Construction, a woman-owned construction company in Grapevine, Texas, will be removing the concrete barricade around Cowboys Stadium, shortly after midnight to reopen the streets to traffic.

Competition for these opportunities can rival the play on the field. Here are some tips on how to win a bid as an NFL contractor.

