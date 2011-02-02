How to Score an NFL 'Emerging Business' Contract for Super Bowl XLVI

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
emerging-business-contract-for-super-bowl.jpg

Want to get in on the Super Bowl action? If you're a women or minority-owned business, now could be your chance.

You can start making plans for Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis in 2012. The Super Bowl XLVI Indianapolis Host Committee is holding an NFL Emerging Business Program workshop Feb. 22.

For inspiration, consider some of the contracts from this year's Emerging Business Program in Texas, reported in the Star-Telegram.

-- City Pig BBQ, a year-old restaurant in Forth Worth, is serving 4,000 servings of pulled pork and cole slaw at Sunday's NFL Tailgate VIP party.

-- Delectable Delights Catering, a small Arlington company will also be there with 2,000 pieces of sweet potato pecan cheesecake.

-- MEB Construction, a woman-owned construction company in Grapevine, Texas, will be removing the concrete barricade around Cowboys Stadium, shortly after midnight to reopen the streets to traffic.

Competition for these opportunities can rival the play on the field. Here are some tips on how to win a bid as an NFL contractor.

Tell us about the Big Game's impact on your company. Or is a football pool pretty much the extent of it?

Related:

What You Can Learn from Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Opportunity: Small Company Gets a Lift from 'Daddy'

HomeAway's Super Bowl Ad Game


More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market