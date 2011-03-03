Growth Strategies

A Group Buying Site for Rich People

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
A Group Buying Site for Rich People The recent return of the luxury consumer has been well documented. Not only did Tiffany's sales skyrocket over the holidays, sales at high-end shops Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales have also seen their sales tick up.

But how do small business owners capitalize on the wealthy increasingly whipping out their wallets? Oddly enough, The New York Times has an answer: an exclusive group-buying site dubbed TimesLimited.

Similar to Groupon -- the daily deal site that claims to have saved users more than $1.3 billion on everything from cupcakes to movie tickets -- the Times expects its new TimesLimited group buying site to highlight local advertisers willing to offer up deals to its customers (readers). The difference? TimesLimited will focus on premium products and experiences offered for a limited time and in limited quantities.

The new service also combines an existing veteran sales staff that is already engaged in selling advertising to local merchants. And, that advertising targets an existing -- trusting -- audience. In that regard, TimesLimited is a natural extension of what the Times already does, which is connect its advertisers with its readers.

Readers who sign up for these premium offers should start receiving emails in late March, says Times spokeswoman Kristin Mason. These will be “high-end offers curated for the Times audience,” she adds. In other words, the deals -- which will likely include exotic travel and entertainment offers along with high-end restaurant deals -- will be exclusive and aimed at wealthier individuals.

Like its existing competitors Groupon, BuyWithMe, LivingSocial and EverSave, TimesLimited is a group buying site that will host deal oriented offers. However it will also hook consumers up with VIP or special offers that aren’t necessarily discount driven.

If your target customer has a taste for the finer things in life, TimesLimited may be for you. See what you think and let us know too.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?