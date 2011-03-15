The Dailies at SXSW, Part Three

March 15, 2011 min read

Daily Entrepreneur

Mike Rowan, co-founder and CTO at RatePoint, a company that provides reputation tracking services for small businesses.

Why is SXSW a hotbed for entrepreneurs?

The popularity definitely boomed with the success of startups like Foursquare and Gowalla. Everyone wants to replicate that success, and you can't do it without networking. There's no better place to do that than SXSW.



What are you looking forward to most about SXSW?

People really cut through the bull here. It's not some corporate sales retreat where everyone's told their company can make it. If you suck, you suck.

What are your networking tactics?

Twitter is huge for networking. It tells you where everyone's going. Foursquare is great too because it tells you where people are. And it doesn't hurt to set up some meet ups before you get here.



What do you hope this conference will do for your company?

Expand our network and learn about innovative technology. I guess that's what brings every entrepreneur here.



To find out more about RatePoint, or what people think about your business e-mail Mike at mike@ratepoint.com.

