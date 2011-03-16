The Dailies at SXSW, Part Four

March 16, 2011 min read

Daily Entrepreneur

Carolyn Branco Simnet, CEO and founder of Traveltrot, a company that creates smartphone apps to help world travelers feel like a local, regardless of their location. Visit their site to sign up for the e-list and be the first to know when the company officially launches. Side Note: Carolyn is creating this company while juggling the rigorous workload of Columbia Business School (Applause).

Why is SXSW a hotbed for entrepreneurs?

Rapid iteration. The interactive portion of SXSW is a must for anyone starting a tech business. Things move so fast for entrepreneurs these days. If you're not aware of the latest technology, your business might be obsolete before it even launches.

What are you looking forward to most about SXSW?

I look forward to being inspired by the passion of others. You get to meet people in a variety of fields from all over the world. Every country is accounted for at SXSW. It's amazing to see how many ways there are to tackle one problem.

What do you hope this trip does for Traveltrot?

I've already learned a lot about the importance of creating something your customers will actually want and use in the Lean Business seminar. Other than that, I just want to forge as many new relationships and friendships as possible.

What's the most innovative thing you've seen or heard so far?

One of the most surprisingly things I've noticed is the Austin mentality. Everyone is so casual and friendly here, both the locals and the people visiting for SXSW. It's a very encouraging environment for innovation.

To find out more about Traveltrot and their impending launch date e-mail Carolyn at Carolyn@traveltrot.com

Daily Inspiration

We all know the Toms story, but nobody tells it better than Blake Mycoskie -- the founder himself -- as he did in his SXSW Keynote. What started in 2006 as a compelling idea with no business plan has since turned into the model for social entrepreneurship. Thanks to Mycoskie and his inspiring words, everyone walked out of the Convention Center a little taller today.

Daily Promo

You probably know them best from the YouTube hit I Need An iPhone4. Well the now-famous Xtranormal characters were in downtown Austin this afternoon for a photo op. We encourage you to visit the site and type in your own funny dialogue. You just might create the next viral sensation.

Daily Code

Does creativity need to be saved? According to this start-up non-profit, the answer is a resounding "yes." Scan the code to find out what a Choddy is and why it is such a hilariously-serious threat to the business of creativity.

Daily T-shirt

Now we know, too. But we'll never tell.

-- Prentice Howe is senior vice president, executive creative director at Door Number 3, an independent branding shop in Austin.

