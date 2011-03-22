Starting a Business

Venture Capital Investor Brad Feld on What It Takes to Succeed As an Entrepreneur

Brad Feld dives into the trenches of entrepreneurship to learn what makes some businesses successful
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Brad FeldLast year, more than 1,400 fledgling companies applied to TechStars, the startup incubator run out of Boulder, Colo., Seattle and Boston.

Exactly 30 of them got in. It's not hard to see why the program is so competitive: Each person admitted gets $6,000 in seed money, a handful of expert mentors and three months to refine a business plan and pitch it to investors. TechStars alumni include the mobile social networking site Brightkite, online artisan food marketplace Foodzie and digital comics community Graphic.ly.

According to The Nielsen Company, 110 billion minutes are spent on blogs and social networking sites. The average visitor spends 66% more time on these sites than a year ago. (almost six hours in April 2010 versus three hours and 31 minutes in 2009.) This equates to 22 percent of all time online, or one in every four-and-half minutes.

Now two leaders of the program are offering guidance in a new book, Do More Faster: TechStars Lessons to Accelerate Your Startup. David Cohen, the program's founder and CEO, and Brad Feld, a mentor and managing director of the Foundry Group, a VC firm, have compiled a collection of essays with an insider's take on the good, the bad and the sucky in entrepreneurship. We caught up with Feld to get the scoop on the latest startup bible.

How is your book different?
We wanted to give entrepreneurs--both first-time and experienced--real, first-person accounts that are helpful and instructive. We wanted to get inside entrepreneurs' heads about how they felt about the issues they faced, and what they did about it.

What's the best advice you've ever been given?
It's from Yoda, and it's the title of a chapter I wrote: "Do or do not, there is no try." A lot of people say, "I'm going to try to start a company. I'm going to try to be an entrepreneur." And those sentences don't make sense. You have to say, "I'm going to start a company. I'm going to be an entrepreneur." The declarative makes such a difference. It's OK to fail; it happens all the time.

Why is failure OK?
Failure is an integral part of any success. Entrepreneurs will try lots of things--some will work, some won't. "Failing fast"--deciding an idea or approach isn't working, killing it and trying a different one--is required if you want to be successful in the long run.

What's the most common obstacle?
Forgetting to follow through. A lot of people are great at coming up with ideas and starting things, but they struggle to complete them. This could be procrastination, lack of focus, avoidance of conflict or simply "a bunch of balls dropped on the floor." Great entrepreneurs are execution machines. They just get things done.

Not so easy in this economy.
Change your attitude! Entrepreneurs have to be optimistic. It's incredibly difficult to start with nothing and create something out of it. If you're pessimistic, you are immediatelzy stacking the odds against you. Spend time with optimistic people who want to change some part of the world.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer