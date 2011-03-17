Marketing

How to Be Entrepreneurial With Giving

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How to Be Entrepreneurial With GivingFor small business owners interested in aiding the recovery efforts in Japan, the American Red Cross is certainly an option -- and a good option at that. But there are a number of other organizations out there angling to help you help the people of Japan.

Two wedding websites Utterly Engaged and Ever Ours created For Japan With Love to both help raise funds to aid the recovery effort in Japan and connect with other bloggers in support of the cause.

So far, Lydia Yeung, Ever Ours' editor says that For Japan With Love has raised more than $5,500 -- its initial giving goal -- for ShelterBox, an organization that supplies emergency shelters and supplies to families around the world who are affected by disasters.

Then, on Friday, the sites are coordinating a moment of silence among bloggers. Out of reverence for the Japanese people who've perished in last week's earthquake and tsunami more than 100 bloggers have vowed to keep their sites post free. For those interested in lending support, check out reach out to Ever Ours or Utterly Engaged

Online bakery Baking for Good already gives 15% of each purchase to charity. However, in light of the recent and ongoing destruction in Japan, it is now giving donations to Mercy Corps, which is providing emergency assistance in affected areas in conjunction with long term partner Peace Winds. Emily Dubner, Baking for Good's founder and CEO adds that customers may also increase the automatic 15% donation that the company makes. "We have been touched this week to see customers adding $5, $10 and even $100 to their contributions to Mercy Corps."

Or, you could even start your own doing-good cooperative. The Digital Signage Industry which includes several out-door advertising agencies, networks and producers have joined forces to offer free content and public service announcements to networks who have digital signs in public places. The goal is to encourage passersby and customers to donate to the Red Cross via texting 90999. The group also recently launched the website Dooh4Relief to explain their communal efforts.

Let's not forget man's best friend. Camp Bow Wow, a dog day and overnight camp out of Boulder, Colo., is throwing its support behind the National Search Dog Foundation, a non-profit animal search and rescue organization, which currently has a team in Japan’s coastal city of Ōfunato searching for dog and cat survivors. Through Camp Bow Wow's non-profit, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, the company is collecting donations for the Search Dog Foundation through the end of the month.

How do you think small business owners can best help Japan? Leave a comment and let us know.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019