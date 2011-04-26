The New Sounds of Music

In this issue, we look at the innovations and emerging business models in the music industry. A note from Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Former Editor in Chief
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Amy C. CosperMusic is more than entertainment. It's more than lip syncing your way to the office, or making your air guitar gently weep while listening to Linkin Park. Music is business--and an extremely provocative business at that. Billions and billions of dollars are pumped into the industry every year by enthusiastic, passionate fans. Whether it's streaming through iTunes, Pandora or Rdio or spinning on old-school vinyl, music means money.

Music provides the background for everything we experience. It surrounds us as we drive, entertains us when we run, streams to our computers as we rock a spreadsheet and motivates us to make a purchase. It's a powerful force and an exceptionally unique category of content.

But hang on--that thumping and thudding you're hearing isn't Eminem's latest cut. It's the sound of the music industry's traditional business model collapsing. Last year, the overall music market dropped by 9 percent, and the industry's increasingly outdated distribution channels experienced a complete free fall. Analysts predict that by 2012, digital music downloads will outsell CDs for the first time. Combine digital distribution with social media's impact on music, and you have an entirely new industry that looks nothing like it used to.

Like so many other sectors, the music industry is in the midst of a shift from old school to new school--a transition to new platforms and entirely new ways of thinking about and conducting business. But even that isn't enough. To keep winning requires constant innovation. Enter a new entrepreneurial set--one hell-bent on changing the way music is created, discovered, delivered and experienced. And that's what we cover in this, our first-ever music issue: the complete overhaul of the traditional music business.

Properly showcasing the music industry's shedding of its stale, monolithic ways required an unusual angle and unique examples. So the frontman for our special report is Wayne Coyne, the maestro of the absurd and the master of music industry innovation. Coyne leads the Flaming Lips, a venerable band that is constantly experimenting with new ways of creating and delivering music. Jason Ankeny takes an in-depth look at the Flaming Lips' always-explosive efforts to reinvent, and the lessons all businesses can learn from the band's unceasing originality. Alongside that story are many other profiles of music business innovation, from how songs are recorded to how records are labeled to how music is sold and consumed.

As platforms change, business models shift and industries transform, new opportunities emerge. The ultimate winners, in any business sector, will be the ones who always think two or three steps ahead--the ones who never stop surprising their audiences.

On that note, I'm hopeful that Entrepreneur: The Rock Opera will soon make its debut--most likely as a mobile app. Watch for it.

Amy C. Cosper
Amy C. Cosper,
Editor in chief
Follow me on Twitter, @EntMagazineAmy

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer