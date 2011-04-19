Technology

Why You Should Optimize Your Social Media Presence

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why You Should Optimize Your Social Media PresenceWhen it comes to landing a top spot in search engine results, the world's leading 200 consumer brands can't be beat. But within the search pages on social media sites, a study out this week shows that the biggest brands often barely register.

Nearly 100 percent of top 200 Fortune 500 brands are either at bat or in the batter’s box when it comes to search ranking, according to a new report from BrightEdge, a San Mateo, Calif., software development firm. However, 70 percent of those brands didn't have Facebook or Twitter pages in the top 20 results, says BrightEdge.

Brands regularly pour vast resources into social media, but they're not making the most of it, says Jim Yu, CEO of BrightEdge. "Brands may be missing critical customer connection points if consumers can’t easily discover their social media pages in search."

Indeed, no matter how engaging your Facebook page might be, if a consumer can't see your link in the top 10 search results, that link might as well not exist. At the risk of sounding Zen-like, this seems like a case of the proverbial tree falling in the woods when no one is around. Does it make a sound?

Looking at the results from the big boys, you may be wondering what you can do -- right now -- to beef up your brand’s social media presence? For starters, link to your Facebook page from your business website. Conversely, link to your website from your Facebook page to increase the search rank for your Facebook page. Your page’s administrator can do this from the website field, accessible via the “Edit Page” button at the top right of your Facebook Page.

What's more, keep your Facebook page fresh with updates and relevant new content. Although the BrightEdge study found that there is no correlation between the number of "friends" or "followers" and landing a top spot in a Facebook or Twitter search, new content does entice readers to like, link and share your content with others. That, in turn, could increase the likelihood that your page will rank higher in search results.

And because Google and Bing now include “social” signals in their search algorithms, it’s more important than ever that your content be spot on. How else do you explain Nike's Facebook ranking? The athletic shoemaker has more than 4 million Facebook fans, yet its Facebook page fails to rank in the top 25 search results for “Nike.” Why? It could be because its Facebook page has only been updated 14 times since the first of the year.

How does your business rank on Facebook and Twitter? Let us know what you do to optimize your search results.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It