Growth Strategies

Year In Review

Why examining your deductibles may lead to significant deductions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When's the last time you looked over your company's insurance policies? You should review your deductibles annually, advises Tricia O'Connor, CPA and president of Total Service Accounting, a Denver accounting firm that also provides business consulting.

O'Connor estimates that 95 percent of her clients aren't familiar with their insurance deductibles or don't know how they can affect the cost of their insurance policies until she shows them how they can save money by paying more attention. "Most clients never ask about deductibles and end up with whatever the agent thinks is appropriate," says O'Connor. "The trouble is, your agent isn't necessarily interested in saving you money on your premiums."

You can think of insurance as a disaster safety net, rather than a way to protect yourself from minor inconveniences, says O'Connor. For example, your auto insurance should be reserved for when a car in your fleet is totaled, not for when you lose a headlight in a parking lot accident. Health insurance should be used to protect you from the cost of catastrophic illnesses, not common colds. Be sure to adjust your deductibles accordingly.

Invest part of your premiums savings into an `insurance' fund that can cover deductibles from the interest it earns, and you'll save on premiums, incurring no added expenses from paying deductibles out-of-pocket.

Contact Source

Total Service Accounting, (303)778-8386, toconnor@mho.net

Claire Tristram is a business and technology writer in San Jose, California.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business