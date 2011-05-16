Marketing

Three Ways to Celebrate National Small Business Week

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's May, the tulips are in bloom, and, once again, it's National Small Business Week. In Washington, D.C., celebrations will take place (and be streamed live), proclamations will be made, awards handed out and conference sessions held.

Outside of attending the big hoedown in the Capitol, what can you get out of National Small Business Week? Here are three suggestions:

1. Promote it. Put a sign in your shop window, or hold a special thank-you event for customers. Let them know it's a week where you especially appreciate their support. If there isn't a local event set up, start talking to your local chamber about organizing something for next year.

2. Go to an event and network. If you're not in D.C., there are regional events planned at all the regional Small Business Administration offices, too. Check with yours and find out what's going on.

3. Form an alliance with other small businesses. Look around your town and identify which businesses provide complementary services or products. Then get together and see what you could partner on to help grow all your businesses. Maybe you could do joint marketing, or put on an event.

Last year at this time, there didn't seem to be much to celebrate. This year, the economy is thawing at least a bit.

If you're a business owner who survived the past few years, take a minute sometime this week to stop and reflect on your achievement. Many entrepreneurs who were around last year are gone now. You've toughed it out.

Take this week to celebrate you and your business.

What will you do to celebrate National Small Business Week? Leave a comment and tell us your plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019