Pete Cashmore: Five to Follow on Twitter for Tech News and Trends

May 17, 2011 min read

Not many people are as dialed into the worlds of social media and tech as 25-year-old Pete Cashmore. Five years ago, Cashmore launched Mashable, a blog that has grown into a full-fledged web operation with offices in New York and San Francisco. Covering topics such as technology, social media and mobile, the site averages about 13 million monthly unique visitors and 40 million monthly page views.

When Cashmore isn't pushing out news and analysis via Mashable's official Twitter accounts (@mashable, @mashabletech and @mashstartups), he's filtering through tech news and commentary from the smartest sources on @petecashmore, where he has more than 18,000 followers.

"There's a big trend in mobile and check-ins, and being more connected with people when they're outside of the house," Cashmore says. "There's an opportunity [to use these tech tools] for customer acquisition."



Here is Cashmore's list of the top Twitter feeds to follow for tech news and trends that are affecting people and businesses around the globe:

1. @steverubel

Followers: 53,945

Tweets: 17,351

Steve Rubel is the senior vice president of insights for Edelman Digital, the tech arm of public relations firm Edelman (Mashable is a client). Cashmore says Rubel is his go-to feed for insight into how the worlds of digital and marketing intersect.

Sample tweet: If Google +1 is adopted it will make everyone's SEO experience personalized. But will it be? That's the big question. Sidewiki wasn't.

2. @cdixon

Followers: 28,279

Tweets: 7,240

Hunch co-founder Chris Dixon is also an angel investor who Cashmore follows religiously because he "has his fingers on the pulse of what tech companies are springing to market."

Sample tweet: suspicious study. i've never met an AT&T user who only had 4% of calls dropped. try 40%, or more. RT @Techmeme http://read.bi/f5l4zt



3. @charleneli

Followers: 53,819

Tweets: 2,530

Founder of tech research and advisory firm Altimeter Group, Charlene Li shares research and information about changes in the tech space and how business can make the most of them. She has been a long-time advocate for companies to embrace social media in their business practices and management.

Sample tweet: Early take on SF.com + Radian6: Deep integration of social into customer intelligence leads to better analytics & action.



4. @karaswisher

Followers: 747,543

Tweets: 14,004

AllThingsD.com's Kara Swisher is a well-regarded tech journalist who has been covering the beat for years. Swisher is a must-follow for breaking news and industry exclusives.

Sample tweet: I wonder if it is in CEO playbooks Google's Page is surely reading that one exec must be sacrificed daily for the first week. Just sayin'!



5. @jeffjarvis

Followers: 67,907

Tweets: 21,812

Jeff Jarvis blogs about media news, is an author and associate professor and director of the interactive journalism program at the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism. "I follow him because he understands where tradition media used to be and how digital has and is shaping the future of the industry," Cashmore says.

Sample tweet: If TV wouldn't tolerate the relatively mild changes @katiecouric made, then what the hell could a successor do? Except cry.

Who do you follow to stay up on the latest on technology news and trends? Leave us a comment and let us know.



Related:

Mashable's Pete Cashmore on Persistence

Video: How Can I Manage Stress As a Young Entrepreneur?