Starting a Business

This Crowdsourcing Site Helps Turn Business Ideas into Money

Ahhha.com is a social network that taps the collective wisdom of the masses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Every entrepreneur starts out with an idea, but not every idea results in the creation of an entrepreneur. Palo Alto, Calif.-based entrepreneur Matt Crowe recognized that there are far more great ideas out there than actual successful businesses. He understood that the reason a lot of visionaries couldn't leverage their ideas was simply because of the limited resources available to them.

"Everyone has an 'a-ha' moment, but only about 2 percent of people actually execute on their ideas," Crowe says. "Lots of people have the same idea at the same time, but the person who's going to make the money is the one who does something about it."

Looking for a way to help these would-be entrepreneurs, Crowe launched a crowdsourced social network called Ahhha to harness the wisdom and ingenuity of the masses--a process he calls "social ideation."

How It Works
To initiate the social ideation process, an individual logs onto Ahhha.com and registers an idea, complete with a time stamp. Once that's done, the Ahhha community has the opportunity to discuss the idea, endorse it and offer advice or criticism.

"As an outsider, I might be able to approach an idea with a fresh set of eyes and make a great suggestion that works," Crowe says.

Site algorithms weight and score comments, so contributors with relevant professional or financing experience deliver higher scores and rise to the top. As an idea achieves greater scores, its progress is tracked on a thermometer that shows how close the idea is to making money.

Time to Monetize
In many cases, monetization will come directly from Ahhha, which plans to introduce a microfund to help finance concepts that have been proven valid through the social ideation process.

"Our goal is to help users of the site follow their dreams and make some money off their ideas," Crowe says. Under an Ahhha currency model, the idea's originator sees 10 percent of the return. The remaining percentage is split on a sliding scale (based on a number of variables) among participants who contributed significantly to the idea. Ahhha retains the proceeds.

Though the site hasn't been active for long, it's already full of ideas. Some proposals seem promising--like headphones that double as speakers. Others are a little off the wall--like a time-traveling device. But Crowe says opening quirky ideas to community discussion is part of Ahhha's aim.

"Our target is not traditional," he says. "We want to appeal to the excited, budding entrepreneur."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays