When Was Your Independence Day?

June 20, 2011 min read

The upcoming July 4 holiday has us thinking about independence and what it means to small-business owners. The theme comes up often with entrepreneurs, particularly as a motivating factor for starting a business.

In a Facebook poll yesterday, we asked our Facebook fans about the main reason they became entrepreneurs. The overwhelming majority cited independence and a desire to be their own boss.

Do you remember the moment you decided to declare your entrepreneurial independence? Did you meet someone inspiring? Have an "aha" moment? Get fired? Maybe you always knew you'd start your own business.

This July 4th, we'd like you to join us in inspiring more people take the plunge into business ownership. Tell us how you decided to go for it. Upload a 30-second video describing the moment you committed to start your own business to your YouTube account and send us a link at editors@entrepreneur.com by Wed., June 29. We'll select the most inspiring ones and ask our community to vote for its favorites through the Independence Day weekend. It'll be a great way to celebrate what the holiday is all about.

Whoever gets the most votes will be awarded bragging rights in a follow-up blog post.

