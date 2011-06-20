A Place to Hang Your Hat in Willamette

The Allison Inn is an innovative oasis embracing everything green.

June 20, 2011 2 min read

Brought to you by Touring & Tasting



The Allison Inn & Spa

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Stylish yet welcoming, The Allison Inn & Spa was designed with oenophiles in mind. The resort is surrounded by 35 hillside acres, including abundant flower and herb gardens, groves of deciduous and conifer trees, and five acres of Pinot Noir vineyards. The only hard part is leaving the place.

At The Allison, every guest room features a gas fireplace, a window seat, a built-in satellite television, automated window shades, a private terrace or balcony, and the pièce de resistance: a bespoke table made of Oregon walnut. Every bathroom includes a double vanity sink and a soaking tub.

Copious space (15,000 square feet, to be exact) is devoted to health, wellness, and pampering. A state-of-the-art fitness studio, twelve treatment rooms, an indoor swimming pool, plus private men's, women's, and co-ed lounges assure guests that they will enjoy plenty of "me time."

And then there's the food. The Allison's signature restaurant Jory features menus that honor the region's bountiful local agriculture. Yes, this includes wine. Executive Chef Sunny Jin is a master when it comes to Oregon Wine Country cuisine. The 100-seat eatery pays tribute nightly to Oregon with seasonal offerings of seafood, fowl, beef, and local legumes. At the bottom of each menu, one can see a list of the ingredients that came from The Allison's own half-acre chef's garden.

Actually, The Allison Inn & Spa embraces everything green. It is, in fact, one of the few properties in the world that has received LEED Gold certification. This award is judiciously presented to businesses that respect and follow certain "green seal" practices with regard to construction and sustainable ongoing operations. Key green features at The Allison include: solar-powered hot water, photovoltaic cells (they generate seven percent of the electricity), and a roof covering the function space wing planted with sedum green eco-roofing.

In a very short time, The Allison Inn & Spa has become the ideal oasis in the Willamette Valley.

CONTACT

Reservations: 877.294.2525 503.554.2525

theallison.com

info@theallison.com

$295–$1,100

SPECIAL NOTES

Culinary events, meetings, weddings and receptions, organic business practices, fitness studio, retail boutique

