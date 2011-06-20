Raymond Vineyards: A Napa Valley Heritage 130 Years Strong

This winery's offerings have won high acclaim.

June 20, 2011 3 min read

Raymond Vineyards

St. Helena, California

A hallmark in the Napa Valley since it was founded in 1971, Raymond Vineyards is enjoying a modern-day renaissance. It began in late 2009, when Burgundy's innovative Boisset Family Estates purchased the winery to help build upon the Raymond family's rich 130-year heritage in the Napa Valley.

In February 2010, Stephanie Putnam joined Raymond as director of winemaking. As a former winemaker at Far Niente Winery and Hess Collection, Stephanie's wines have won high acclaim. "I have always considered Raymond Vineyards to be a benchmark for high-quality Napa Valley wines with elegance and finesse," Stephanie says. "Our strength lies in our terroir and our people."

Stephanie works closely with Vineyard Manager Eric Pooler, who supervises the winery's three estate vineyards. They craft wine for seven labels, including two offering exceptional value for under $20: R Collection Field Blend, a unique red wine blend, and Family Classic, a retail exclusive Cabernet Sauvignon.

Raymond Vineyards has more than 300 acres of estate vines planted in the Napa Valley. Eric is busily overseeing a transition to organic and Biodynamic farming methods, which includes the use of cover crops, the application of Biodynamic-specific preparations and composts, and the maintenance of biodiversity within the estate vineyard property.

Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, the winery offers a beautiful grove, ideal for family picnics, croquet, badminton, and pétanque (the French version of bocce ball). The vibrant and inviting tasting room was recently remodeled and is now a hospitality center offering a dynamic new wine tasting program. Visitors have plenty of options, but no visit is complete without some time in the Theatre of Nature, located at the entrance to the hospitality center's main tasting room. Educational and interactive displays explore natural winegrowing methods, vineyard life cycles, and more intriguing topics.

It is clear—from its vineyards to its distinctive wines to its dynamic hospitality center—the cherished legacy of Raymond Vineyards is alive and thriving.

WHAT TO BUY

'07 Family Classic Cabernet Sauvignon Black tea, black currant, plum, anise, red currants $19.99

'09 Reserve Selection Napa Valley Chardonnay Cantaloupe, pear, orange zest, jasmine, white peach, vanillin $17.99

'06 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon Black cherry, black plum, black pepper, dark chocolate $85

CONTACT

800.525.2659

raymondvineyards.com

visitorcenter@raymondvineyards.com

TASTING

Tasting Room Open Daily 10–4

849 Zinfandel Ln

St. Helena, CA 94574

SPECIAL NOTES

Private tastings and tours by appt, barrel tastings by appt, wine club discounts and events, educational seminars, picnic grounds

