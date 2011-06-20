Viansa Pays Tribute to Sonoma's Earliest Winemakers

This winery pioneered the concept of Cal-Ital wines and boasts an distinctive Italian atmosphere and charming Old World architecture.

June 20, 2011 3 min read

Viansa Winery & Marketplace

Sonoma, California

Idyllically situated on a hilltop at the entrance to the legendary Sonoma Valley, Viansa Winery & Marketplace has become a destination for wine and food lovers from around the world.

With its distinctive Italian atmosphere and charming Old World architecture, Viansa is a tribute to the early Italian immigrants who brought their winemaking traditions to Sonoma Valley. Surrounded by vineyards, flower gardens, and olive groves, and modeled after the charming, centuries-old villas that dot the Tuscan landscape, the main winery building appears to have been magically transported from the Italian countryside. Painstakingly crafted from authentic materials and boasting signature details like hand-painted interior frescoes depicting peasant life in Tuscany, Viansa's villa has the power to whisk visitors away to romantic Italy—if only for an hour or two. Meticulously landscaped grounds planted with Italian cypresses and stone pines, lovely terraces overlooking Sonoma Valley, and classic imported Italian statuary beautifully complete the picture.

Viansa Winery & Marketplace helped to pioneer the concept of Cal-Ital wines—California-made wines crafted from Italian varietals grown in Sonoma. Using traditional Italian grapes such as Sangiovese, Pinot Grigio, Barbera, Arneis, Nebbiolo, Dolcetto, Vernaccia, Tocai Friulano, and others, Viansa is able to recreate the flavors of the Old World. Realizing, however, that visitors also enjoy popular California varietals, Viansa produces Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, and Cabernet Franc as well.

As a natural extension of its passion for Cal-Ital wines, the winery also specializes in Cal-Ital foods, infusing traditional Italian recipes with local ingredients and California flair. From pestos and aiolis to tapenades, dipping oils, pasta, pizza sauces, grilling glazes, dessert sauces, and other delicacies, Viansa's extensive line of pantry foods honors its Italian heritage and its access to the freshest local ingredients. Food lovers often remark that one of the most delightful things about a visit to the marketplace is having the opportunity to sample many of Viansa's pantry foods with its wines before purchasing them.

Viansa's Marketplace also offers a variety of fresh foods—salads, sandwiches, cheese plates, and more—allowing guests to enjoy a leisurely lunch overlooking the vineyards, olive groves, and Sonoma Valley in the distance. In warmer weather, the winery also operates a wood-burning pizza oven and hosts regular barbecues and other special events.

With its stunning architecture and lovely grounds, Viansa Winery & Marketplace has been the site of hundreds of fairytale weddings over the years. In addition, the winery hosts many other special events—from corporate meetings to family reunions, birthday celebrations, and anniversary parties. There is an array of scenic venues—from the romantic wine cellar to spacious lawn areas, a festive white tent, and all sorts of spots in between. The winery can accommodate large and small groups with activities ranging from a custom wine tasting to a multi-course dinner. The friendly staff also offers private cooking demonstrations, wine blending seminars, wine and cheese tastings, bocce ball tournaments, grape stomps, and other engaging activities.

Whether they're just stopping in to taste great food and wine or spending an entire afternoon and evening, guests appreciate their time in Tuscany, courtesy of Viansa Winery & Marketplace.

WHAT TO BUY

'09 Arneis Ripe peach, green apple, almond, orange zest $20

'06 Prindelo Berries, spice, light oak $35

'08 Barbera Cherry, plum, spice, black currant, mocha, black pepper, oak spice $34

CONTACT

800.995.4740

viansa.com

tuscan@viansa.com

TASTING

Tasting Room Open Daily 10–5

25200 Arnold Dr

Sonoma, CA 95476

SPECIAL NOTES

Scenic view, delicatessen, gift shop, weddings and events, wine club discounts, wine and culinary events, wetlands preserve

