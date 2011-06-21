Entrepreneurs

The Best Bar to . . . Celebrate a Big Win: The Chandelier

This Las Vegas venue is one of the more glitzy places in Tinsel Town to toast a business victory.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

The Chandelier | Las Vegas

You don't have to be a 5-year-old girl to be attracted to sparkles. Case in point: The Chandelier, a glitzy bar inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The 2 million beaded crystals draped around the three-story cocktail haven make it feel like you're sitting inside a chandelier.

Since the venue opened in late 2010, locals and visitors alike have flocked here to party with friends and celebrate big business wins. Turns out everything looks better behind a curtain that glimmers in the (artificial) light.

Granted, other attributes set The Chandelier apart from Vegas' many win-friendly bars. For starters, it's quiet. Most bars in this town never fully remove you from the constant ringing of slot machines, but The Chandelier's two upper levels float above the hubbub. The bar also offers privacy, especially on the second level, where several banquettes are built into nooks and crannies. One of the most sought-after spots in town? The ultra-secluded table that servers jokingly refer to as "jail."

Finally, of course, there are the cocktails. General manager Mariena Mercer, also the Cosmopolitan's head mixologist, has concocted an unparalleled menu of powerful potions. Each floor specializes in different types of libations. Her molecular gastronomy program revolves around creative garnishes--think freeze-dried raspberries--and drinks you can eat, like the Old Fashioned sorbet.

Patrons certainly appreciate all the attention to detail. Roger Snow, an executive at ShuffleMaster, a local casino supply company, has hit the bar many nights after inking a new customer. "We can indulge and feel like we're in our own world, yet still be in the middle of it all," he says. His take on The Chandelier's glitzy look? A "crystal octopus with a thousand tentacles."

Indeed, every celebration is better with sparkles. 

Order like a regular: Get the Verbena, a ginger and lemon margarita garnished with a "buzz button," a dried flower that makes your mouth salivate and heightens your taste sensitivity.

Go: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; (702) 698-7000; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

The Best Bar to...
Show Off Your Classic Style in Louisville, Ky.
Hang With Hipsters in Portland, Ore,
Hide Out in Safe Haven in Nashville, Tenn.
Get Some Work Done in Seattle
Rub Elbows With a VC in New York
Rent a Stylish Meeting Space in Boston
Network Like a Pro for Less in Santa Monica Calif.
Find a Behind-the-Bar Mentor in Dallas
Get Green Inspiration in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Get the Business Scoop From a Bartender in San Francisco
Related Articles
Bar Keep: How a Bar Becomes Your Own
Five Businesses Born at a Bar
Business and a Beer: An Entrepreneur Roundtable
Tips for Making Pub Quizzes a Team-Building Success
Knowledge on Tap: The Business of a Beer Sommelier

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

3 Lies That the Side Hustle Culture Leads You to Believe

Entrepreneurs

How Power Entrepreneur Couples Mix Business and Love

Entrepreneurs

14 Famous Businesses That Launched With Less Than $10,000