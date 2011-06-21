Entrepreneurs

The Best Bar to . . . Get Some Work Done: Bookstore Bar

This Seattle bar can be a great place to power through emails.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Bookstore Bar | Seattle

Bookstore Bar in Seattle
Photo© Meagan Romney

Sometimes the home office is oppressively quiet, and the hissing roar of espresso machines makes working in a coffee shop a noisy ordeal. In downtown Seattle, one alternative to caffeinated quarters is to make the home-office-away-from-home the Bookstore Bar, in Kimpton's Alexis Hotel.

Known on the whisky circuit for its mighty selection of single malts, the Bookstore Bar also does bang-up business at night. But during the day, it's a placid (but not too quiet) place to set up temporary shop. The bar opens before noon, so there's plenty of time to crank through the to-do list before the after-work crowd amps up the volume. The décor is boozy bookworm, with scotch whisky ephemera and faded hardcovers throughout the room. The high ceiling and tall windows facing First Avenue give the bar ample natural light, even on Seattle's notoriously drizzly days.

The pub tables along the front windows are great for chatting with clients over Northwest microbrews. The book-lined alcove at the back offers a little more comfort and privacy when it's time to barrel through e-mails using the hotel's Wi-Fi (available for a fee, or at no cost with a free membership to Kimpton's InTouch Guest Loyalty Program).

Order a panini from the adjacent Library Bistro (the amiable bar staff will take care of it) and a hoppy IPA from the bar, which will make perusing spreadsheets during lunch a much more pleasant experience. When it's time to shift gears at the end of the day, grab a stool at the bar to sip a honey-hued Speyside malt and spend happy hour networking with the downtown business crowd, whose offices now appear much less fun than yours. 

Order like a regular: Go local with a Pike Kilt Lifter Scotch Ale, brewed a few blocks up the street, or tap into the bar's impressive whisky selection with a drop of smoky Bunnahabhain.
Go: 92 Madison St.; (206) 624-3646; librarybistro.com

The Best Bar to...
Show Off Your Classic Style in Louisville, Ky.
Celebrate a Big Win in Las Vegas
Hang With Hipsters in Portland, Ore,
Hide Out in Safe Haven in Nashville, Tenn.
Rub Elbows With a VC in New York
Rent a Stylish Meeting Space in Boston
Network Like a Pro for Less in Santa Monica Calif.
Find a Behind-the-Bar Mentor in Dallas
Get Green Inspiration in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Get the Business Scoop From a Bartender in San Francisco
Related Articles
Bar Keep: How a Bar Becomes Your Own
Five Businesses Born at a Bar
Business and a Beer: An Entrepreneur Roundtable
Tips for Making Pub Quizzes a Team-Building Success
Knowledge on Tap: The Business of a Beer Sommelier

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Working Hard and Being Stressed Out Isn't a Sustainable Model for Success

Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

A Doctor's Guide to Building a Business in the Digital World