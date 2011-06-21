Entrepreneurs

The Best Bar to . . . Find a Behind-the-Bar Mentor: Marquee Grill & Bar

The serial entrepreneur and mixologist serves up solid business advice at his Dallas establishment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

You'll know you're chatting up the right guy when the advice headed your way is served from under a killer moustache and the cocktail in your hand has you reconsidering your plans for the rest of the day. Serious facial hair and inventive cocktails: It's all part of the signature style of serial entrepreneur and mixologist Jason Kosmas.

A former New Yorker, Kosmas moved to Dallas to take advantage of the city's move away from an insular, steakhouse-heavy restaurant scene toward one that's starting to get national attention.

"It's got more restaurants per capita than NYC, so the opportunity is, obviously, pretty great," he says. Along with his business ventures up north--he still co-owns Manhattan cocktail emporiums/restaurants Employees Only and Macao Trading Co., as well as a non-alcoholic mixer company, EO Brands, with business partner Dushan Zaric--Kosmas recently joined Twomey Concepts as executive beverage director.

Multitask in Dallas by asking Kosmas for some business advice while patronizing Twomey's newly opened Marquee Grill & Bar. (And yes, that is Top Chef's Tre Wilcox running the kitchen.) You'll find Kosmas behind the bar on weekends and, most likely, mixing up ingredients on weekdays.

Kosmas' first rule of business: "Have your finger on the pulse of whatever you're doing," he says. "Understand your consumer. That's why I'm still bartending--I have a direct in with the consumer."

When you're done with your mentoring session--keep it somewhat short, OK? The guy's got a beverage program to run--head out onto the bar's balcony. Housed in a 1930s art deco theater, the marquee-top balcony has quickly become one of the best networking shows in town. 

Order like a regular: Break the ice with Kosmas by asking him what he's been drinking lately.
Go: 33 Highland Park Village; (214) 522-6035; marqueegrill.com

The Best Bar to...
Show Off Your Classic Style in Louisville, Ky.
Celebrate a Big Win in Las Vegas
Hang With Hipsters in Portland, Ore,
Hide Out in Safe Haven in Nashville, Tenn.
Get Some Work Done in Seattle
Rub Elbows With a VC in New York
Rent a Stylish Meeting Space in Boston
Network Like a Pro for Less in Santa Monica Calif.
Get Green Inspiration in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Get the Business Scoop From a Bartender in San Francisco
Related Articles
Bar Keep: How a Bar Becomes Your Own
Five Businesses Born at a Bar
Business and a Beer: An Entrepreneur Roundtable
Tips for Making Pub Quizzes a Team-Building Success
Knowledge on Tap: The Business of a Beer Sommelier

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Can Being Bullied Make You a More Successful Entrepreneur?

Entrepreneurs

'Grin and Bear It' Is Wrong. Here's What Great Leaders Understand About Emotional Intelligence.

Entrepreneurs

This Is the Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make, According to Mark Cuban