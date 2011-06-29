Finance

Fed Takes a Bite Out of Swipe Reform

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fed Takes a Bite Out of Swipe ReformThe Federal Reserve moved to take a bite out of swipe reform.

Per last July's landmark financial-services reform legislation, the Federal Reserve was tasked with regulating debit-card interchange fees -- the transfer fees paid for by merchants to cardholders' financial institutions each time shoppers pay with plastic.

The Fed last December had initially proposed a 12-cent cap on the fees merchants pay for debit-card transactions, which incited cheers from small businesses and jeers from the banking industry. However, today it issued a much less restrictive set of final rules.

The current debit-card swipe fee rate is 1 to 2 percent of each transaction -- or about 44 cents on the average retail purchase of $38 and several dollars on bigger-ticket items. However, under the new rules, merchants would pay a flat fee of not more than 21 cents per transaction for the nation’s largest banks. Though, some banks that institute fraud prevention programs would be able to charge a couple cents more.

To be sure, there have been numerous challenges to swipe reform -- which is also known as the "Durbin Amendment," after Sen. Richard Durbin (D., Ill.) who introduced the provision to the Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law. But they've all failed -- making the news of the Fed's decision all the more bitter for merchants and small-business advocates alike.

“American consumers suffered a major loss today,” President and CEO of the National Retail Federation Matthew Shay said in a statement. “We are extremely disappointed that the Federal Reserve chose to be influenced by special interests and ignored the will of Congress and American consumers." He added: "While the rate will provide modest relief, it does not go far enough.”

The Merchants Payments Coalition, an industry group, was similarly enraged over the new rules. “The Fed’s rule is an irresponsible abdication of its legal duty to implement the law as written in favor of doing the bidding of the nation’s largest banks,” said Lyle Beckwith, Senior Vice President of Government Relations at the National Association of Convenience Stores.

In a letter of complaint, the Coalition cited the Fed's language in the proposed rule it issued last Dec. At the time, the Federal Reserve said that the average PIN debit swipe fee costs 23 cents per transaction -- while the average cost for a bank to process a transaction was just 4 cents.

How do you feel about the Fed's new rules governing debit-card swipe fees? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps