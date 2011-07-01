Help Us Celebrate Independence Day: Vote for Your Favorite Video

July 1, 2011 min read

July 4th is a holiday near to the hearts of independent business owners, so we're getting started early. Help us celebrate by voting for your favorite declaration of business independence in the spirit of the day.

We asked readers to record a short video describing the moment they declared their independence and set out to become business owners. The submission deadline was Wed. June 29.

Here are our top picks. Watch them all and then cast your vote below. The poll will close 11:59 p.m. Eastern July 4. Bragging rights go to the entrepreneur behind the video with the most votes, but there will be plenty of fun for all.

UQ Marketing





Crazy Bitch Tea





iW Drums

Share your comments below, including your story of declaring independence. You may inspire someone else to start their own business. Happy Independence Day!