Finance

There's Something About Jack Dorsey

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Theres Something About Jack DorseyIf top-dollar valuations are a trend these days, Jack Dorsey seems to have a knack for the projects that inspire them.

Twitter, the fast-growing micro-blogging site, is reportedly raising hundreds of millions of dollars in a new financing round that values the company at as much as $7 billion. 

The move comes just days after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's other business, Square, the credit-card processing app maker, announced that it raised $100 million in venture funding -- catapulting the company's valuation to around $1.6 billion.

Few details are known about who Twitter is hitting up for funds, as the company hasn't confirmed the news. But the Series C round Square reeled in at the end of June was led by venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which incidentally also backed biggies like Google. And just seven months ago, Kleiner Perkins led a separate round of funding that helped Twitter land $200 million when its valuation was just $3.7 billion.

Although, according to Mashable, Square helps process roughly $4 million worth of mobile payments every day and charges 2.75 percent per transaction, Twitter only recently started offering a way to advertise to its users.

Still, Dorsey and the rest of Twitter are aiming to generate billions of dollars in revenue from ads. That's likely enough to capture the attention of more than a few moneyed investors.

What is Jack Dorsey's secret? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps