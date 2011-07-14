Finance

Small-Biz Loan Money Finally Trickles to Community Banks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small-Biz Loan Money Finally Trickles to Community Banks

Talk about trickle-down economics.

With little fanfare, the U.S. Treasury Department finally began releasing funds from the $30 billion Small Business Lending Fund. That fund, which was authorized by the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010, was signed into law last September.

But only $123 million has been disbursed -- and only just half-dozen community banks around the country have received funds last week.

The Small Business Lending Fund was created to help small businesses overcome lending challenges by providing capital to community banks with less than $10 billion in assets. Community banks are said to be better-equipped to make small business loans because they tend to rely on relationships and may have a better idea about whether a business owner is a credible risk. Plus, these banks weren't as exposed to home mortgages, which entangled so many of their larger counterparts.

Admittedly, this is the "first wave" of capital provided by the Small Business Lending Fund. As of the end of June, the Treasury Dept. had received 869 applications amounting to an $11.6 billion drawdown from the program. But seeing the trickle of funds coming through, one has to wonder: Is it too little -- and too late?

No one quite seems to know. One thing's for sure, it could have happened more quickly. Senators who pushed for the fund have been hopping mad over the foot-dragging for months. Back in May, Sens. Jeff Merkley (D.,Ore.) and Barbara Boxer (D.,Calif.) were writing Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner basically pleading for the loan fund to be implemented pronto.

About two months later, the tap finally has started to turn, a move applauded by community bankers.

There was no announced schedule of when the rest of the money will be in bankers' hands -- only a vague statement from Treasury that additional announcements about the Small Business Loan Fund will be "made on a rolling basis in the weeks ahead."

Would your business benefit if community banks were better funded? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps