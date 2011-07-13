Growth Strategies

Under-30 Treps in the Washington Spotlight

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Under-30 Treps in the Washington SpotlightYoung entrepreneurs are finally getting some respect on Capitol Hill.

More than 100 of the nation's young CEOs met with members of Congress and the White House in Washington, D.C., today to ring in the launch of the "Buy Young" initiative, which aims to prop up the businesses of young entrepreneurs.

The campaign, which is the handiwork of OUR TIME, a nonprofit organization aimed at empowering young adults, offers a centralized marketplace for hundreds of companies founded by Americans under the age of 30. At the site, OurTime.org/buy-young, interested consumers will have 30 days to access discounts of at least 30 percent off their purchases.

The D.C.-based nonprofit will also serve as a jobs board, both for vendors interested in hiring and for job-seekers who are looking. Our Time boasts a membership of more than 300,000.

The initiative, which has garnered support from companies the likes of Living Social, Gilt Groupe, WordPress and CollegeHumor, reinforces the notion that young Americans are major contributors to the success of the U.S. economy and key drivers of job creation, says OUR TIME's co-founder and CEO, Matthew Segal. But they're still a relatively "untapped resource," he says.

Perhaps that's why political and business heavyweights came out to welcome the youthful CEOs. Among others, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D., Md.), Sen.John McCain (R., Ariz.) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Margaret Spellings, who is also the president of the chamber's U.S. Forum for Policy Innovation, engaged the CEOs in discussions on issues ranging from job creation to barriers for small-business growth.

IAC Chairman Barry Diller also joined in on the day's festivities, as did senior administration officials, the White House Business Council and the Small Business Administration.

Why do you think young entrepreneurs are being given court? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?