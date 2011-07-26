Sweet Tweets

July 26, 2011 1 min read

Our June issue and annual feature on 100 Brilliant Companies inspired excited feedback on Twitter from our readers (one was compelled to extol us twice). Here are some comments received by @EntMagazine and @EntMagazineAmy.

@NakedPizza Great June issue! Meaty/inspiring. Next year we crack the "brilliant."

@B3Solutions This month's issue is awesome! Entrepreneurs are really missing out if they are not subscribing!

@Fowwow I love this. Great issue. "Brilliant companies are disruptive and take pleasure in tackling impossible challenges" @EntMagazineAmy.

@Floridacomedy Your organization has set the bar for the freelance American work force. We thank you.

@LemarGriffin9 Just read a great article by @EntMagazineAmy #Goodread.

@bluebird_flour @EntMagazine- Amy I look forward to reading your column every month … so great.

@cain_german The past two issues feel like they were written for me! Last month: music. This month: video games. My goal: game music writer.

@cain_german Subscribing to Entrepreneur was easily the best thing I've done. So many ideas to put into action.





