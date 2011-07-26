Sweet Tweets

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Our June issue and annual feature on 100 Brilliant Companies inspired excited feedback on Twitter from our readers (one was compelled to extol us twice). Here are some comments received by @EntMagazine and @EntMagazineAmy.

 

@NakedPizza Great June issue! Meaty/inspiring. Next year we crack the "brilliant."

 

 

 

@B3Solutions This month's issue is awesome! Entrepreneurs are really missing out if they are not subscribing!

 

 

 

@Fowwow I love this. Great issue. "Brilliant companies are disruptive and take pleasure in tackling impossible challenges" @EntMagazineAmy.

 

 

 

@Floridacomedy Your organization has set the bar for the freelance American work force. We thank you.

 

 

 

@LemarGriffin9 Just read a great article by @EntMagazineAmy #Goodread.

 

 

 

@bluebird_flour @EntMagazine- Amy I look forward to reading your column every month … so great.

 

 

 

@cain_german The past two issues feel like they were written for me! Last month: music. This month: video games. My goal: game music writer.

 

 

 

@cain_german Subscribing to Entrepreneur was easily the best thing I've done. So many ideas to put into action.



 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays