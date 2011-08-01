Growth Strategies

Five to Follow on Twitter for Upcycling

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read

Five to Follow on Twitter for UpcyclingScott Hamlin doesn’t believe in waste.

To prove it, in 2009, Hamlin co-founded the Portland, Ore.-based Looptworks, an online-apparel company that makes limited-edition jackets, hoodies, skirts, shirts and graphic tees. But here's the twist: All of Looptworks' products are made from (gasp!) "upcycled," or excess manufacturing fabric and materials.

Hamlin (@Looptworks) uses social media to boost the awareness and tout the benefits of upcycle, or "closed loop" manufacturing. He hopes more people will think about what they buy, where it comes from and what natural resources are required to produce it.

Here are his top five Twitter streams to follow for the latest upcycling news, tips and information:

  1. @TerraCycle
    Followers: 9,328
    Tweets: 2,360
    Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle's purpose is to eliminate the idea of waste entirely. The company, which was founded in 2001 by Tom Szaky, turns hard-to-recycle waste like potato-chip bags and computer equipment into new-again products. More than 20 million people currently collect waste in 11 countries for the company to upcycle. The Twitter stream is full of industry trends and links to upcycled goods.
    Sample Tweet: Check out great upcycling contest by @methodtweet and @dwell http://bit.ly/jeucy9
     
  2. @billmcdonough
    Followers: 5,534
    Tweets: 297
    Through his book Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things, William McDonough brought the term "upcycling" to the mainstream. McDonough is also the founding principal of William McDonough + Partners, an architecture and community design firm in Charlottesville, Va., that focuses on ecologically-, socially- and economically-minded architecture and planning. He primarily tweets news about eco-friendly companies and closed-loop manufacturing. 
    Sample Tweet: What a pleasure to spend time with the savvy team at @Method today in SF-- they are Cradle to Cradle believers, focused on "more good" 
     
  3. @wornagainUK 
    Followers: 596
    Tweets: 59
    Since 2005, Cyndi Rhoades' London upcycling company Worn Again has made designer products from corporate waste materials. The company's motto? "Some things are just too good to go to waste." Worn Again's Twitter feed offers tips and news about new technologies and emerging trends within the closed-loop movement. 
    Sample Tweet: "A stepping stone to closed-loop" - Upcycled @EurostarUK bags from uniforms by @wornagainuk: http://bit.ly/ksvT7I
     
  4. @etsy 
    Followers: 1,402,498
    Tweets: 12,026
    "Etsy is the original hub and community for upcycling artists," Hamlin says. Since 2005, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based mega, online mall for all things crafty, handmade and vintage has become something of a mecca for refurbished goods as well. The company's Twitter stream consists of tips and advice for both buyers and sellers on the site, as well as green biz and upcycling news. 
    Sample Tweet: Upcycling a revolution. http://etsy.me/lOZs5w via @shareabledesign
     
  5. Reuse Alliance 
    Followers: 1,082
    Tweets: 716
    MaryEllen Etienne is the co-founder and executive director of Reuse Alliance, a New York-based non-profit that promotes the benefits of reusing waste. The organization aims to educate the public about the social, environmental and economic benefits of reusing goods. Etienne tweets the latest green business news and loads of interesting upcycled products. 
    Sample Tweet: You Can Hang Ten on Artist Rich Morrison’s Upcycled Beer Can Surfboard: http://bit.ly/mUnjkH via @Inhabitat #reuse #fb

Who do you follow to stay on top of Upcycling? Let us know in the comments section. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?