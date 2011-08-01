Five to Follow on Twitter for Upcycling

August 1, 2011 min read

Scott Hamlin doesn’t believe in waste.

To prove it, in 2009, Hamlin co-founded the Portland, Ore.-based Looptworks, an online-apparel company that makes limited-edition jackets, hoodies, skirts, shirts and graphic tees. But here's the twist: All of Looptworks' products are made from (gasp!) "upcycled," or excess manufacturing fabric and materials.

Hamlin (@Looptworks) uses social media to boost the awareness and tout the benefits of upcycle, or "closed loop" manufacturing. He hopes more people will think about what they buy, where it comes from and what natural resources are required to produce it.

Here are his top five Twitter streams to follow for the latest upcycling news, tips and information:

@TerraCycle

Followers: 9,328

Tweets: 2,360

Trenton, N.J.-based TerraCycle's purpose is to eliminate the idea of waste entirely. The company, which was founded in 2001 by Tom Szaky, turns hard-to-recycle waste like potato-chip bags and computer equipment into new-again products. More than 20 million people currently collect waste in 11 countries for the company to upcycle. The Twitter stream is full of industry trends and links to upcycled goods.

Sample Tweet: Check out great upcycling contest by @methodtweet and @dwell http://bit.ly/jeucy9

@billmcdonough

Followers: 5,534

Tweets: 297

Through his book Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things, William McDonough brought the term "upcycling" to the mainstream. McDonough is also the founding principal of William McDonough + Partners, an architecture and community design firm in Charlottesville, Va., that focuses on ecologically-, socially- and economically-minded architecture and planning. He primarily tweets news about eco-friendly companies and closed-loop manufacturing.

Sample Tweet: What a pleasure to spend time with the savvy team at @Method today in SF-- they are Cradle to Cradle believers, focused on "more good"

@wornagainUK

Followers: 596

Tweets: 59

Since 2005, Cyndi Rhoades' London upcycling company Worn Again has made designer products from corporate waste materials. The company's motto? "Some things are just too good to go to waste." Worn Again's Twitter feed offers tips and news about new technologies and emerging trends within the closed-loop movement.

Sample Tweet: "A stepping stone to closed-loop" - Upcycled @EurostarUK bags from uniforms by @wornagainuk: http://bit.ly/ksvT7I

@etsy

Followers: 1,402,498

Tweets: 12,026

"Etsy is the original hub and community for upcycling artists," Hamlin says. Since 2005, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based mega, online mall for all things crafty, handmade and vintage has become something of a mecca for refurbished goods as well. The company's Twitter stream consists of tips and advice for both buyers and sellers on the site, as well as green biz and upcycling news.

Sample Tweet: Upcycling a revolution. http://etsy.me/lOZs5w via @shareabledesign

Reuse Alliance

Followers: 1,082

Tweets: 716

MaryEllen Etienne is the co-founder and executive director of Reuse Alliance, a New York-based non-profit that promotes the benefits of reusing waste. The organization aims to educate the public about the social, environmental and economic benefits of reusing goods. Etienne tweets the latest green business news and loads of interesting upcycled products.

Sample Tweet: You Can Hang Ten on Artist Rich Morrison’s Upcycled Beer Can Surfboard: http://bit.ly/mUnjkH via @Inhabitat #reuse #fb

