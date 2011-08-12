Marketing

How Business Owners Can Shake the Summer Doldrums

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How Business Owners Can Shake the Summer DoldrumFeeling stuck this summer?

If business is slow, there are two things you can do about it: Sit and stew or get out and learn more about how to grow. If the latter interests you, consider the many free and cheap opportunities to break out of your rut and brainstorm with other business owners coming this summer and into the fall.

Look around for a local summer networking event taking place in your town -- and if nothing of note is planned, you can always invent your own event. That's what BarCamp is all about.

Founded in Palo Alto, Calif., in 2005, BarCamp is a free, ad-hoc unconference shaped by the participants. BarCamp is a global movement, and anyone is free to participate.

If there isn't a BarCamp planned for your area, just find a venue and invite local business owners. All you do is create your own schedule, choose your topics and make it as long or short as you like.

Some BarCamps pull in all different types of businesses such as the upcoming BarCamp planned for Grand Rapids, Mich., on August 19th and 20th.

Other BarCamps focus on a specific industry or business type. For instance, HealthCamp SFBay in San Leandro, Calif., will bring healthcare-industry business owners together in September. Other BarCamps in the past year have focused on freelancers, the mobile industry, Linux, social innovation and cloud computing.

If you're just trying to get your business off the ground, there's the day-long ManUp Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, which promises you can "come with a dream, leave with a game plan." The next bootcamp takes place in Tulsa, Okla., Sept. 10, with additional camps in the planning for Oklahoma City, Dallas and Denver. Tickets are $97.

Where will you network this summer? Leave a comment and tell us where you're finding inspiration and new ideas.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019