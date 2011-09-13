Travel Gadgets to Help Ease Your Next Business Trip -- With Style

September 13, 2011 1 min read

This story appears in the September 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

iBend smartphone stand ($10)

Bend it to allow your device to fit in its slots and voilà--your tablet, smartphone or other gadget is parked at just the right angle to read, watch and work.

We like: Portability, an array of available colors, access to high style at a low price.

Senz Mini umbrella (about $60)

The Netherlands-based makers of this mini-umbrella know a thing or two about how to make an umbrella that really works.

We like: Asymmetrical design, resistance to 70 mph winds, a design that is just weird-looking enough to be cool.

Golla G1056 16-inch laptop bag

(about $60, plus international shipping)

Get the Golla and you will look forward to flashing your laptop bag to security.

We like: Velcro-closing PC holder, second pouch for accessories, design and workmanship that cuts out the geek factor.



Philips GoGear MP4 Player Muse 16 GB ($150)

Skip the terrible in-flight movies and music and plug in to your personal collection instead. Philips might just have landed on the iPod killer for business travelers.

We like: Reasonable-quality noise-reduction earphones, expandable memory cards, the fact that it can be almost half the price of an iPod Touch.