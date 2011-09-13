Technology

Travel Gadgets to Help Ease Your Next Business Trip -- With Style

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2011 issue of . Subscribe »
iBend smartphone stand ($10)

iBend smartphone stand ($10)
Bend it to allow your device to fit in its slots and voilà--your tablet, smartphone or other gadget is parked at just the right angle to read, watch and work.
We like: Portability, an array of available colors, access to high style at a low price.

 

Senz Mini umbrella (about $60)

Senz Mini umbrella (about $60)
The Netherlands-based makers of this mini-umbrella know a thing or two about how to make an umbrella that really works.
We like: Asymmetrical design, resistance to 70 mph winds, a design that is just weird-looking enough to be cool.

 
Golla G1056 16-inch laptop bag

Golla G1056 16-inch laptop bag
(about $60, plus international shipping)
Get the Golla and you will look forward to flashing your laptop bag to security.
We like: Velcro-closing PC holder, second pouch for accessories, design and workmanship that cuts out the geek factor.
 

Philips GoGear MP4 Player Muse 16 GB

Philips GoGear MP4 Player Muse 16 GB ($150)
Skip the terrible in-flight movies and music and plug in to your personal collection instead. Philips might just have landed on the iPod killer for business travelers.
We like: Reasonable-quality noise-reduction earphones, expandable memory cards, the fact that it can be almost half the price of an iPod Touch.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Don't Buy Workflow Software Without These 5 Features

How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business